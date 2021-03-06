NTSB: Duke Life Flight pilot may have shut down wrong engine

RALEIGH — The pilot of a Duke Life Flight helicopter that crashed in northeastern North Carolina in 2017 may have accidentally shut off one of the aircraft's engines just before the second malfunctioning engine failed, federal investigators said.

An investigation by the National Transportation Safety Board suggested pilot Jeff Burke likely got confused by an array of emergency indicators about a problem with one of the engines, news sources reported Friday. In their final report on the crash, which was released last month, NTSB investigators said damaged roller bearings in the No. 2 engine likely caused the engine to malfunction during flight.

The helicopter was en route to Duke University Hospital in Durham from Sentara Albemarle Medical Center in Elizabeth City on Sept. 8, 2017, when it crashed in a grassy field outside the town of Belvidere on the Gates-Perquimans county line. In addition to Burke, flight nurses Kris Harrison and Crystal Sollinger and patient Mary Bartlett were killed.