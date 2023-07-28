HISTORY | Q&A

The most important — and mysterious — football in the world isn't really a football at all.

Officially called the Presidential Emergency Satchel, the "nuclear football" is a bulky briefcase that contains atomic war plans and enables the president to transmit nuclear orders to the Pentagon. The heavy case is carried by a military officer who is never far behind the president.

Beyond those basic facts, not much is known about the satchel. William Burr, a senior analyst at the nonprofit National Security Archive at George Washington University who spent three decades researching and writing about nuclear war planning and history, recently published a report detailing his research into the presidential pigskin.

Burr sat down with The Associated Press to talk about his research and the nuclear football's history. The interview has been edited and condensed for clarity:

What is the 'football'? When did it first get described that way?

In the beginning, there was the president's "emergency satchel" or "the black bag." During the late 1950s, President Dwight D. Eisenhower and his advisers worried about the United States' vulnerability to a nuclear surprise attack. So the president could make quick decisions on the spot, a military aide started carrying a satchel of documents that would help the president communicate with the Pentagon or other military headquarters.

The satchel also included presidential proclamations — Presidential Emergency Action Documents, or PEADS — declaring a national emergency and expanding executive power to deal with the crisis. Initially the satchel and military aide followed the president only during travel outside of Washington, D.C. Eisenhower passed the satchel on to his successor, John F. Kennedy, and sometime in the early 1960s it also became known as the football, perhaps because of the Kennedy family's liking for touch football.

What got you started?

My research at the National Security Archive partly focused on command-and-control arrangements for nuclear weapons. Some good information has been declassified over the years. But there are so many aspects to the nuclear problem that I did not look into the history of the football as early as I should have. Unfortunately, but not too surprising, only a smattering of information has been declassified. Even the few relevant documents from the 1960s are heavily excised.

We can see the military aide carrying the bag behind Vice President Mike Pence during the Jan. 6, 2021, riots at the U.S. Capitol, but its contents remain as inscrutable as they were 50 years ago. The Archives' new posting includes photos of the military aide carrying the football, sometimes with the president in different situations. From some photos, you can see what looks like an antenna projecting from the bag, suggesting it includes communication devices. As far as contents go, some details have been leaked and some general information has been declassified — but very little in the way of specifics.

The football changed during the Carter administration. Tell us more.

The football included emergency proclamations that, as the Carter administration found out, had not been updated for years and there was concern about the legality of some of them.

White House officials recognized that the comprehensive devastation of nuclear war could make the proclamations irrelevant.

By the early 1980s, the presidential directives were revised, but how they were changed has not been disclosed. Whether there were still worries about their legality is also an open question.

The vice president sometimes has one, too?

Apparently when Richard Nixon was vice president, he was assigned a black bag. The next vice president, Lyndon Johnson, declined a black bag. When Kennedy was assassinated in Dallas, top military commanders worried the new president did not know what was in the football, so they made sure a White House military aide gave him a briefing after he arrived in Washington.

If any of the vice presidents from Hubert Humphrey to Nelson Rockefeller had a military aide carrying a football, it has not been disclosed, so far as I know. But President Jimmy Carter was aware of the vulnerability problem and made sure his vice president, Walter Mondale, had a military aide carrying the football.