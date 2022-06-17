Numerous trees, power lines down in northern Winston-Salem. Police warn drivers to use caution.

Winston Salem Police are responding Friday evening to reports of numerous trees and power lines down related to storms that passed through the area, in particular the northern part of the city.

The areas affected include Germanton Road, Oak Summit Road, Mount Pleasant Road, Old Rural Hall Road, Pineview Drive, and University Parkway at Hanes Mill Road.

Police encourage motorists to use extreme caution in the areas and be prepared to take alternate routes.

Motorists are reminded that when a traffic signal is not illuminated due to a power outage or other malfunction, vehicles shall proceed through the intersection as though it were controlled by a stop sign on all approaches.

The damage occurred after the National Weather Service had issued severe thunderstorm watches and warnings for the Triad and many counties in Northwest North Carolina.

A severe thunderstorm watch is in effect until 8 p.m. Friday in Forsyth, Davidson, Yadkin, Stokes Wilkes and Surry counties, the weather service said.

The watch was in effect until 7 p.m. Friday in Davie County, the weather service said.

Duke Energy Corp. reported at 5:30 p.m. Friday that there were 6,738 outages to its customers in Forsyth County, and 3,977 outages among its customers in Guilford County.

At 5:08 p.m. Friday, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Camp Springs in Caswell County to near Greensboro, Thomasville and Cooleemee, moving east at 50 mph, the weather service said.

At 4:58 p.m. Friday, a severe thunderstorm was located 6 miles southwest of Mocksville, moving southeast at 30 mph, the weather service said.

The storms were likely to produce 60 mph wind gusts and quarter-size hail, the weather service said.

Affected communities were likely to be Winston-Salem, Greensboro, High Point, Burlington, Lexington, Graham, Randleman, Thomasville, Kernersville and Clemmons, the weather service said. The storms could hit Mocksville, Cooleemee, Harmony, Turnersburg, Piedmont Research Station, Woodleaf, Cool Springs, Cleveland, Sheffield and Olin.

Torrential rainfall was occurring with this storm, the weather service said. It may lead to minor flooding, and residents were warned not to drive their vehicles through flooded roads.

Earlier on Friday, the weather service issued a severe thunderstorm warning for Forsyth County and for sections of Davidson and Guilford counties.

A severe thunderstorm warning for Alleghany and Wilkes counties was in effect 5:15 p.m. Friday, the weather service said.

At 4:06 p.m. Friday, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Rugby in Henderson County to Peoria in Watauga County, the weather service said.

The storms were expected to produce 60 mph wind gusts and quarter-size hail, the weather service said. Hail damage to vehicles is expected, and wind damage to roofs, siding and trees is expected.

The storms may have affected North Wilkesboro, Wilkesboro, Sparta, Ronda, Traphill, Boomer and McGrady, the weather service said.

Residents in those areas should prepare immediately for large hail and damaging winds as well as deadly cloud to ground lighting, the weather service said. People should move to an interior room on the lowest floor of sturdy building and stay away from windows.

A severe thunderstorm warning was in effect until 5:30 p.m. Friday for Surry County, the weather service said.

At 5:06 p.m. Friday, severe thunderstorms were located between Martinsville, Va., and Dobson, moving east at 45 to 50 mph, the weather service said.

At 4:21 p.m. Friday, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Floyd, Va., to near Galax, Va., moving east-southeast at 50 mph, the weather service said.

The storms were likely to produce 60 mph wind gusts, and damage to roofs, siding and trees is expected, the weather service said.

The storms may affect Mount Airy, Elkin, Dobson, Pilot Mountain as well as the Flat Rock and Fairview communities in Surry County, the weather service said.

Residents in those areas should prepare immediately for damaging winds, the weather service. People should move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building and stay away from windows.

