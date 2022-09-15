Oak Grove Church Road bridge closes for good on Monday

State highway officials plan on Monday to permanently close the bridge that carries Oak Grove Church Road over Interstate 40, as contractors push forward their work constructing the new interchange that will connect I-40 with the Winston-Salem Northern Beltway.

Highway officials said the bridge and its approaches would be closed to traffic, although the bridge won't immediately be demolished.

Oak Grove Church Road will be closed between Meredith Drive, just north of I-40, and Oak Glen Drive, not far from the south end of the bridge.

"From I-40, you can see us working, doing the structural work on the new alignment of I-40 in that area," said Larry Shaver, resident engineer for the N.C. Department of Transportation. "The work zone is expanding and encompassing the area of the Oak Grove Church Road bridge."

Construction crews may be using the bridge for awhile to get around the site, Shaver said, but the asphalt will be removed on the approaches to the bridge and it won't be available for ordinary traffic.

Some 5,000 drivers a day make their way across the bridge, and the road itself is a popular connector between Kernersville and Glenn Hi roads. After Monday, drivers will have to find a new way through the area.

High Point Road crosses I-40 to the west and Union Cross Road does the same to the east.

The section of the beltway under construction in that area will run between I-40 and Salem Parkway. The N.C. Department of Transportation last December awarded the $262 million contract to Webber LLC, a company based in metropolitan Houston.

The beltway segment will link to the north to a section of the beltway that has been completed and which runs between Salem Parkway and New Walkertown Road. Another section of the beltway is under construction between New Walkertown Road and U.S. 52 on the north side of Winston-Salem.

The last section of the beltway to be built on the eastern side of Winston-Salem will run between I-40 and I-74 on the southeast side of Winston-Salem. I-74 between Winston-Salem and High Point was formerly designated as part of U.S. 311. The contract for the work will be awarded later this year.

Plans call for the entire stretch of the beltway from I-74 to Salem Parkway to be completed in 2027.