Abraham, Joseph

Abraham Winston-Salem - Celebration of life memorial for Joseph Abraham will be held at 1 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 20, at Infusion Worship Center, 3572 Yadkinville Rd., WS, NC 27103. Visitation will be held from 12:30-1 p.m. (Gilmore Memorial Funeral Service)
