December 25, 1928 - September 3, 2020 Mrs. Miriam Gwaltney Adams, 91, of Lewisville, NC passed away Thursday, September 3, 2020. She was born December 25, 1928 to Eunice Turner Gwaltney and Otho Marsh Gwaltney. Mrs. Adams was a dedicated member of Lewisville Baptist Church where she actively participated in her much-loved Sunday School Class of Ruth and the LBC Choir. In her younger years she was a member of Antioch Baptist Church and Centenary Methodist Church in Winston-Salem. Mrs. Adams was preceded in death by her parents; her loving husband, William R. Adams, Jr. "Bill" and a great-grandson, infant Joshua Brian Lancaster. Surviving are her sister, Mrs. Audrey Cash of Eden, NC; her children, Beverly Adams (Lancaster) Parker and William "Ted" R. Adams, III (Lumy); two grandsons, Joshua Adams (Shanda) and John Lancaster (Robin); step granddaughter, Claire Siburt (Michael); six great-grandchildren/step great-grandchildren, Ava Lancaster, Kinsley Lancaster, Landon Adams and Will, Emma and Noah Siburt; a special family friend, Dorothy Adams; special in-laws, Peggy Adams Joyner, Linda Adams Cantrell, Jim Adams and Rita Adams; very special nephews and nieces; and many beloved friends and neighbors. Mrs. Adams was an avid horse lover and in her early sixties began showing her first American Saddlebred horse, "Wings Fashion" in "Fine Harness" and "Pleasure Driving". Under the training of Mr. Cash Lovell of Cash Lovell Stables, she often took the blue ribbon. She was also known in Lewisville as "the pig lady" because of her love of pot-bellied pigs "Babe" and "Sunshine". She had a special love for all animals, including her cat "Woofy". Mrs. Adams was a loving sister, wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend who cherished her family, church, "horse friends" and neighbors. She retired as Manager, Corporate Correspondence from R. J. Reynolds Industries. She helped lead the way for women's equality in career advancement in the workplace. Dementia made her last few years challenging, but as with everything else in life, she fought hard, did her best and tried to find the joy in all circumstances. She loved living life to its fullest and loved giving of herself. Due to Covid 19, a graveside service will be held for the family at 3:00 PM, Sunday, September 6, 2020 at Lewisville Baptist Church, with Reverend Bill Messer officiating. Flowers will be appreciated. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Lewisville Baptist Church, 125 Lewisville Clemmons Rd, Lewisville NC 27023 or Trellis Supportive Care, 101 Hospice Lane, Winston Salem, NC 27103. Special appreciation is expressed to Landmark Health for their excellent care, support and services with special gratitude to "Penny" and "Vicki" at Landmark. Online condolences mat be made at www.hayworth-miller.com. Hayworth-Miller Funeral Home 6685 Shallowford Road, Lewisville, NC 27023
Most Popular
-
Man killed by deputies was being held against his will in SUV that Davidson County authorities were chasing, lawsuit claims.
-
6 new lanes, all 65 mph opening from Salem Parkway to Reidsville Road
-
Reynolds mourns sudden death of one of its teachers
-
Ongoing violence at apartment complex prompts Winston-Salem to take legal action
-
Murder plea in shooting puts Winston-Salem man behind bars for at least 14 years
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary please click here to place your notice. You can also contact us at 336.727.7398 or email obits@wsjournal.com.
In Memoriam notices can be placed by contacting Jennifer McDaniel at jmcdaniel@wsjournal.com
Promotions
Don't just face change, thrive in it. We stand ready to build on our commitment to help your business succeed with our Local Business Stimulus Program. Apply Now!
Sign A Guestbook
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately