December 25, 1928 - September 3, 2020 Mrs. Miriam Gwaltney Adams, 91, of Lewisville, NC passed away Thursday, September 3, 2020. She was born December 25, 1928 to Eunice Turner Gwaltney and Otho Marsh Gwaltney. Mrs. Adams was a dedicated member of Lewisville Baptist Church where she actively participated in her much-loved Sunday School Class of Ruth and the LBC Choir. In her younger years she was a member of Antioch Baptist Church and Centenary Methodist Church in Winston-Salem. Mrs. Adams was preceded in death by her parents; her loving husband, William R. Adams, Jr. "Bill" and a great-grandson, infant Joshua Brian Lancaster. Surviving are her sister, Mrs. Audrey Cash of Eden, NC; her children, Beverly Adams (Lancaster) Parker and William "Ted" R. Adams, III (Lumy); two grandsons, Joshua Adams (Shanda) and John Lancaster (Robin); step granddaughter, Claire Siburt (Michael); six great-grandchildren/step great-grandchildren, Ava Lancaster, Kinsley Lancaster, Landon Adams and Will, Emma and Noah Siburt; a special family friend, Dorothy Adams; special in-laws, Peggy Adams Joyner, Linda Adams Cantrell, Jim Adams and Rita Adams; very special nephews and nieces; and many beloved friends and neighbors. Mrs. Adams was an avid horse lover and in her early sixties began showing her first American Saddlebred horse, "Wings Fashion" in "Fine Harness" and "Pleasure Driving". Under the training of Mr. Cash Lovell of Cash Lovell Stables, she often took the blue ribbon. She was also known in Lewisville as "the pig lady" because of her love of pot-bellied pigs "Babe" and "Sunshine". She had a special love for all animals, including her cat "Woofy". Mrs. Adams was a loving sister, wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend who cherished her family, church, "horse friends" and neighbors. She retired as Manager, Corporate Correspondence from R. J. Reynolds Industries. She helped lead the way for women's equality in career advancement in the workplace. Dementia made her last few years challenging, but as with everything else in life, she fought hard, did her best and tried to find the joy in all circumstances. She loved living life to its fullest and loved giving of herself. Due to Covid 19, a graveside service will be held for the family at 3:00 PM, Sunday, September 6, 2020 at Lewisville Baptist Church, with Reverend Bill Messer officiating. Flowers will be appreciated. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Lewisville Baptist Church, 125 Lewisville Clemmons Rd, Lewisville NC 27023 or Trellis Supportive Care, 101 Hospice Lane, Winston Salem, NC 27103. Special appreciation is expressed to Landmark Health for their excellent care, support and services with special gratitude to "Penny" and "Vicki" at Landmark. Online condolences mat be made at www.hayworth-miller.com. Hayworth-Miller Funeral Home 6685 Shallowford Road, Lewisville, NC 27023

