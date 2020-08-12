May 27, 1937 - August 9, 2020 Ramona Arrington Adams, 83, passed away on August 9, 2020 in Winston-Salem, North Carolina. She was born in Winston-Salem on May 27, 1937 to Edith Longworth Arrington and James Paul Arrington. She graduated from Northwest High School in 1957 and was a lifelong member of New Hope Methodist Church. In addition to her parents, Ramona was preceded in death by two of her brothers, Roger Arrington and Gary Arrington. She is survived by her loving husband of 63 years, Jerry Lee Adams; son, Terry Wayne Adams; daughter, Pamela Adams Deese (Jim); brother, David Arrington; grandson, Allan Lane Royal, II; and a number of in-laws, nieces, and nephews. Due to current restrictions a celebration of life is being planned for a later date. Online condolences may be made through www.salemfh.com/. Salem Funeral & Cremation Service 2951 Reynolda Rd., Winston-Salem, NC 27106

To plant a tree in memory of Ramona Adams as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

