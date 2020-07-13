January 26, 1953 - July 10, 2020 Mr. David Odell Adkins, 67, passed away Friday, July 10, 2020. He was born January 26, 1953 in Forsyth County to the late Oscar Odell Adkins and Eliza Rebecca Hunter Adkins. In addition to his parents David is preceded in death by his sister, Rebecca Jean Adkins. He is survived by his loving wife, Ann Blankenship Adkins; daughter, Christy B. Zemler (Matt); son, Justin Overby (Samantha); three grandchildren: Tucker Overby, Felix Zemler, and Fox Zemler; two sisters, Eva Whitman (Phillip) and Lisa Staley (Ray); brother, Thomas Adkins (Carol); half-sister, Marie Rainey (Doss); and numerous nieces and nephews. A celebration of life service will be held at Old Richmond Evangelical Methodist Church, 4450 Tobaccoville Road, Tobaccoville, NC 27050 on Monday July 13, 2020 at 5:00. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Amyloidosis Foundation.Org. or at 7151 North Main Street, Suite 2, Clarkston, MI 48346. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com. (Hayworth-Miller Rural Hall)

