April 15, 1934 - July 14, 2020 Mr. Harvey Michael "Mickey" Allen, 86, passed away Wednesday, July 14, 2020. He was born April 15, 1934 in Stokes County to the late Silas Harvey Allen and Ersie Newsome Allen. Mickey was a builder. He was in the construction business for 50 plus years, carrying on the profession of his father, Silas Allen. Mickey was also a builder of faith, providing guidance and funds for various churches here in the community and in Togo, Africa. He proudly served his country in the Naval Reserve and the United States Army. In addition to his parents, Mickey is preceded in death by his first wife and mother of his children, Betty Jo Allen and two brothers, Jerry Silas Allen and David Lee Allen. He is survived by his loving wife of 10 years, Jean Allen; two sons, Mitch Allen (Lisa) and Mike Allen; eight grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; three step-children: Randy Newsome (Melissa), Sharon Calloway (Randy), and Luanne Newsome; five step-grandchildren; two step-great-grandchildren; two brothers, Kent Allen and Stanley Allen; and sister, Ann Jones. A Celebration of Life service will be held 5:00 PM Sunday, July 19th at the barn on the family property, 8011 Donnaha Road, Tobaccoville, NC 27050. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Trellis Supportive Care, 101 Hospice Lane, Winston-Salem, NC 27103. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com. (Hayworth-Miller Rural Hall)

