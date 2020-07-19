December 27, 1939 - July 17, 2020 ADVANCEMr. Lester Reece "Poogie" Allen, 80, of Willow Oak Lane, died Friday, July 17, 2020, at Forsyth Medical Center in Winston-Salem. He was born on December 27, 1939, to the late Glenn and Esther Sofley Allen. Poogie was a lifetime member of Bethlehem United Methodist Church and retired as owner/operator of Allen Brothers Grading. He enjoyed trips to Alaska and was an avid golfer. He especially enjoyed spending time golfing with his golfing buddies. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Kevin Glenn Allen; two brothers, C.W. Allen and Cornell Allen (Mary Elizabeth); and a sister, Leta Ellis (Shorty). Survivors include his wife, Vivian McKnight Allen of the home; a granddaughter, Tessa Rodgers (Michael); a sister in law, Barbara Allen; his best friends, Max and Annie; several nieces; and all his golfing friends. A graveside service will be conducted at 10 a.m. Monday, July 20, at Bethlehem United Methodist Church Cemetery with Rev. Suzanne Michael officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be considered for a charity of the donor's choice. Online condolences may be made at www.eatonfuneralservice.com. Eaton Funeral Service 325 North Main Street Mocksville, NC 27028

