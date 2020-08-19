October 30, 1933 - August 13, 2020 Mom died peacefully on the morning of August 13, 2020. She was born in Halifax County to the late Otha Davis and Gertrude Johnson Davis on October 30, 1933. Preceding her in death was her husband, Thomas William Allen, as well as her 2 brothers, Joe Mac and Mutt Davis. Survivors include 3 daughters, Tonya Allen of Morrisville, NC, Robin Tackett of Germanton, NC and Terri Allen of Kernersville. She is also survived by her sister, Jackie Davis Kennedy (Ralph) of Wilson, NC; 2 sisters-in-law, Lillian Davis and Mildred Davis; as well as several nieces and nephews as well as the entire Huffman family. She was a member of Germanton United Methodist Church. She was a member of the King Chapter # Order of the Eastern Star and served as Worthy Matron 7 times and Grand Representative. There will be a memorial service held on Friday, August 21, 2020 at 1:00 pm at Burroughs Funeral Home, located at 1382 Highway 65 W, Walnut Cove, NC 27052. In lieu of flowers, the family wishes to have donations made to Trellis Supportive Care, 101 Hospice Lane, Winston-Salem, NC 27103.

