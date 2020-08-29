Yadkinville - Wilma Allgood passed away peacefully to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Wednesday, August 26, 2020 at the SECU Hospice Care Center of Yadkin. Waiting to greet her there was her husband, Weymouth G. Allgood. Mrs. Allgood was born in Yadkin County to the late John H. and Ida McCormick Hutchens. She was married to Weymouth G. Allgood at the Allgood homeplace on December 25, 1950, until he preceded her in death. She was also preceded in death by sisters, Frances Moser, Margaret Dixon, Nell Salmons, Evelyn Loggins and by a brother, John Loyd Hutchens. Surviving are her son, Jason Allgood of Yadkinville; her sister, Barbara Hoover of Yadkinville; nieces, Janice Shore of Yadkinville, Judy Robertson and Brenda Triplett of Greensboro; Beverly Burcham of Pfafftown; Linda Twiggs of Walnut Cove; Patricia Phillips of Yadkinville; nephews, Chester Loggins of Pfafftown, William "Bill" Moser of Miami, Fla., Tommy and Larry Dixon of Yadkinville. Wilma was baptized at the age of 11 by Rev. John Glen Allgood and joined Deep Creek Baptist Church. She served the church faithfully for 50 years as the pianist and organist for Deep Creek Baptist Church and Mitchell's Chapel United Methodist Church. Mrs. Allgood loved to study the Gospel of Jesus Christ for her to share with others, she enjoyed playing tennis, and working outside with her flowers. A graveside service will be held 3:00 PM Thursday at Deep Creek Baptist Church Cemetery, 2400 Old Stage Road, Yadkinville, NC 27055. Gentry Family Funeral Service of Yadkinville is serving the Allgood family. Online condolences may be made to www.gentryfuneralservice.com. Gentry Family Funeral Service of Yadkinville
Most Popular
-
N.C. receives approval for federal Lost Wages unemployment benefits
-
Winston-Salem is considering a nuisance action against the Citgo gas station on Liberty Street
-
COVID-19 cluster connected to church camp, Forsyth public health officials say
-
Black man shot by police in Wisconsin grew up in Winston-Salem
-
Racist comments prompt West Forsyth alum Jaylon McMillon to join Western Carolina football team's protest
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary please click here to place your notice. You can also contact us at 336.727.7398 or email obits@wsjournal.com.
In Memoriam notices can be placed by contacting Jennifer McDaniel at jmcdaniel@wsjournal.com
Promotions
Don't just face change, thrive in it. We stand ready to build on our commitment to help your business succeed with our Local Business Stimulus Program. Apply Now!
Sign A Guestbook
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately