Yadkinville - Wilma Allgood passed away peacefully to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Wednesday, August 26, 2020 at the SECU Hospice Care Center of Yadkin. Waiting to greet her there was her husband, Weymouth G. Allgood. Mrs. Allgood was born in Yadkin County to the late John H. and Ida McCormick Hutchens. She was married to Weymouth G. Allgood at the Allgood homeplace on December 25, 1950, until he preceded her in death. She was also preceded in death by sisters, Frances Moser, Margaret Dixon, Nell Salmons, Evelyn Loggins and by a brother, John Loyd Hutchens. Surviving are her son, Jason Allgood of Yadkinville; her sister, Barbara Hoover of Yadkinville; nieces, Janice Shore of Yadkinville, Judy Robertson and Brenda Triplett of Greensboro; Beverly Burcham of Pfafftown; Linda Twiggs of Walnut Cove; Patricia Phillips of Yadkinville; nephews, Chester Loggins of Pfafftown, William "Bill" Moser of Miami, Fla., Tommy and Larry Dixon of Yadkinville. Wilma was baptized at the age of 11 by Rev. John Glen Allgood and joined Deep Creek Baptist Church. She served the church faithfully for 50 years as the pianist and organist for Deep Creek Baptist Church and Mitchell's Chapel United Methodist Church. Mrs. Allgood loved to study the Gospel of Jesus Christ for her to share with others, she enjoyed playing tennis, and working outside with her flowers. A graveside service will be held 3:00 PM Thursday at Deep Creek Baptist Church Cemetery, 2400 Old Stage Road, Yadkinville, NC 27055. Gentry Family Funeral Service of Yadkinville is serving the Allgood family. Online condolences may be made to www.gentryfuneralservice.com. Gentry Family Funeral Service of Yadkinville

