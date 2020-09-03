April 20, 1956 - August 31, 2020 On Monday, August 31st, Timothy "Tim" Apple, loving husband and father of two, passed away at the age of 64 after his 10-year battle with Alzheimer's. Tim was a lifelong resident of North Carolina, born in Winston-Salem and raised in Kernersville. He went to East Forsyth High School and Forsyth Technical Institute before beginning his career at Gilbarco, working there for 36 years until retiring as a Purchasing Manager in 2010. Tim met his wife, Virginia "Jinny," and they married in 1980. They settled in Kernersville shortly thereafter, where they raised their two sons, Charlie and Jake. Tim loved to fish, camp, cook, and spend time with his family. He was a member of Pine Grove United Methodist Church. He was preceded in death by his father, Jimmie Baynes Apple; his mother, Margaret Barrow Apple; and his sisters, Margaret Apple Pulliam and Andrea Jan Apple. Tim is survived by his wife, Jinny Apple; son, Charlie Apple of the home, as well as his son Jake Apple and wife Annie of Seattle, WA. He is also survived by his sister, Pat Apple-Barry and husband, John; his brother Jim Apple and wife, Gloria; his sister Melissa Apple; his brother, John Apple and wife, Saowanee; and numerous nieces and nephews. A private ceremony will be held for his family through Pierce-Jefferson Funeral Services Kernersville Chapel. In lieu of usual remembrances during this uncertain time, a celebration of life will be announced to family and friends at a later date. Friends and family may view and sign the guestbook at www.Pierce-JeffersonFuneralService.com. Pierce-Jefferson Funeral Services 213 West Mountain Street, Kernersville, NC 27284
