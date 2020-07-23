December 17, 1930 - July 21, 2020 Mr. Thomas G. Arrington (Tommy), 89, passed away peacefully Tuesday, July 21st at Trinity Elms Nursing Facility in Clemmons, NC surrounded by his loving family. Mr. Arrington was born the son of Glenn K. Arrington and Della Kiger. He graduated from Hanes High School and went on to serve his Country in the US Navy during the Korean war. He was owner and operator of Tommy Arrington Appliance store in Winston-Salem for 23 years as well as another store in Clemmons, NC. The success of his business allowed him to travel throughout the Caribbean, Europe and Africa. He was also owner of the very popular Split Rail Country Music Club in Winston-Salem for 12 years. In his early fifties he and his late wife (Camilla) moved to North Myrtle Beach where they resided for 19 years and he enjoyed a successful second career in Real Estate. In 2002 they returned to the Winston-Salem area where he resided until his passing. Mr. Arrington was preceded in death by his wife of thirty years (Camilla), his parents, three brothers (Bill, Hassel and Albert), two sisters (Ruth Windsor, Dot Beck) and his son-in-law (Randy Lane). Left to cherish his memory are his four children by his first marriage to Doris Arrington: Tommy Arrington Jr. (Cathy), Danny Arrington, Melinda Arrington Lane, Greg Arrington, eight grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren, two great-great-grandchildren, a very special lady in his life (Jane Christopher), her loving family and a host of nieces, nephews and friends that will miss him dearly. A special thank you to the staff at Bermuda Village and Trinity Elms Nursing Home Facility for their loving care of our Father. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The Forsyth Humane Society, 4881 Country Club Rd., Winston-Salem, NC 27104. Due to the COVID-19 PANDEMIC there will be a private family graveside service only Saturday, July 25th at Floral Garden Memorial Park, High Point, NC. Online condolences may be made to www.hayworth-miller.com. Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel 3315 Silas Creek Parkway Winston-Salem, NC 27103
