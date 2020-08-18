August 1, 1943 - August 15, 2020 Sandra Roberson Ashe, 77, went home to be with the Lord August 15, 2020. A time of "walk through" visiting with the family and friends will be held from 2:00PM until 3:00PM Wednesday , August 19, 2020 at the Pierce-Jefferson Funeral Home Chapel. Entombment will follow in Eastlawn Gardens of Memory. A native of Forsyth County, Sandra was the daughter of Clara Stanley and Wade Roberson, Sr. In addition to her parents, she also was preceded in death by her husband, Felix Campbell Ashe; niece, Brandi Nicole Roberson. Sandra had worked for Young's Florist in Kernersville and also the Forsyth County Sheriff's Department. She loved to travel, particularly Las Vegas, where she went every year for the past 15 years with her best buddy, Ginger. She loved playing the slot machines and going to shows. She will be missed by all who knew and loved her, particularly her loving dog "Campbell". Survivors include her daughter, Sue Ashe of Asheville; granddaughters, Clara and Brigid Ashe-Moore; brother, Wade Roberson, Jr. and Ginger of Winston-Salem; and numerous extended family and friends. Friends and family may sign, and view the guestbook at www.Pierce-JeffersonFuneralService.com. The family asks friends to be respectful during these Covid times by not visiting at the home, or bringing food, flowers, etc. to the home as well. Memorial contributions are asked to be made to the American Cancer Society. Pierce-Jefferson Funeral & Cremation Services 213 W. Mountain Street, Kernersville, North Carolina

