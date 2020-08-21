January 23, 1947 - August 20, 2020 Charlie Larry Ashley, 73, of Mocksville, died Thursday, August 20, 2020, at Davis Regional Medical Center in Statesville. He was born January 23, 1947, in Forsyth County to the late Charlie Lee Andrews and Martha Josephine Harp Ashley. Mr. Ashley was a member of Dulin United Methodist Church. He and his wife were very involved with Relay for Life. His favorite pastime was watching Westerns. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Judith Carter Ashley. Survivors include sisters-in-law, Shirley Carter Cody, Betty Carter Poole (Bill) and Glenda Lawrence; special niece, Angie Lawrence Lakey (Doug); and nieces and nephews, Wendy Cody Guzman (Joe), Donna D. Lawrence, Al Carter, Mark Lawrence and Chris Henderson. A graveside service will be conducted at 10:30 a.m., Saturday, August 22, at Dulin United Methodist Church Cemetery. At the request of the family, please be mindful of social distancing and wear face covering. The family invites friends to come by Lambert Funeral Home, Friday, August 21, from 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be considered for Dulin United Methodist Church, 897 Dulin Road, Mocksville, NC 27028, Memo: General Fund. Tributes may be made at www.lambertfuneralhomenc.com.

