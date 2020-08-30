May 25, 1930 - August 23, 2020 Peggy Ayscue, 90, of Winston Salem, NC entered heaven on Sunday, August 23, 2020 with loving family by her side. Peggy was born on May 25, 1930, in Danville, VA. She was a homemaker and attended Centenary United Methodist Church of Winston Salem. Peggy loved her family and friends and lived a life of service to others, cooking, volunteering at Forsyth Hospital for 34 years, playing bridge, and going to the beach. She was an amazing wife, mother, grandparent, aunt, and cherished friend to all who knew her. She was preceded in death by her parents, Arthur and Effie Wiggs, two brothers, one sister, and her husband O'Briant (Dick) Ayscue. Left to cherish her memory are her daughter, Donna Ayscue Johnson and her husband Roger; son, Steven Ayscue and his wife Rocio; several grandchildren, two great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews. Online condolences may be offered at http://apexfuneral.net/

