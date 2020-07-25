September 15, 1921 - July 23, 2020 Mrs. Carolyn Lee Bahnson, 98, of Bermuda Village, died July 23, 2020, at Kate B. Reynolds Hospice Home in Winston-Salem. She was born on September 15, 1921, in Pollocksville, to Lillian Dunn and Alfred Street Lee. Carolyn grew up in Kinston. In 1943, she met and married Frank H. Bahnson, Jr. of Farmington when he was stationed near her home. She moved frequently as a military wife, including to France at the end of World War II. Carolyn spent the majority of her life in Durham where she was a member of Glendale Heights Methodist Church. She was very active in the Pinetum Garden Club and bridge club. In 1996, Carolyn and Frank moved to Bermuda Village in Advance. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband; two brothers, R.B. Lee and Alfred Lee; and a sister, Dorothy Croom. She is survived by her son, Frank Bahnson III (Pam) of Mocksville; her daughter, Jane Festa of Durham; six grandchildren, Sarah Chapman (Brad), Diana Overbey (Jon), all of Mocksville, Charlotte Hayes (Robert Muller) of Jessup, MD, Rachel Hayes, Hannah Schwab (Nick), Nicholas Festa, all of Durham; five great-grandchildren; and two special nieces, Dot Monroe and Bevy Hunter. A private graveside service will be conducted at Farmington Community Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be considered for charity of the donor's choice. Online condolences: www.lambertfuneralhomenc.com. Lambert Funeral Home 635 Wilkesboro Street, Mocksville, NC
Most Popular
-
Publix protests lead to employee firings in Winston-Salem
-
An RV and trash fill the yard of house on Silas Creek Pkwy. The owner says that is only part of the home's story.
-
Strip clubs open in Winston-Salem as city waits for court ruling
-
Black firefighters say they deal with racism and discrimination at Winston-Salem fire stations
-
Watch Now: 15 arrested during downtown Winston-Salem protest. Demonstrators have held all-day protests for nearly 2 weeks.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary please click here to place your notice. You can also contact us at 336.727.7398 or email obits@wsjournal.com.
In Memoriam notices can be placed by contacting Jennifer McDaniel at jmcdaniel@wsjournal.com
Promotions
Nominate your favorite businesses for a chance to win a $100 gift card!
This month we're giving you the chance to win a VISA GIFT CARD to go towards your next backyard cook-out! Enter today to win $$$ to either update your grill or for your grilling grocery bill.
Sign A Guestbook
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately