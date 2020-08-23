October 28, 1924 - August 9, 2020 Hiji Garnetta Bailey was born on October 28, 1924 to Charles and Rosa Cooper in Memphis, TN. She was called home on August 9, 2020 at the age of 95. After graduating from Tuskegee University, she married Terry C. Bailey of Winston Salem, NC. In June 1991, she retired as director of New York City WIC program. After moving to Winston Salem, Hiji became a member of Mt. Zion Baptist Church. On August 13, 2020, Hiji is survived by her two brothers Charles and Ben Cooper. Her daughter and son-In law, Garnetta and Dan Chain and son Terry C Bailey Jr, her grandchildren, Daniel Chain Jr., David Chain and Hiji Washington. She left behind a host of great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives and friends. On August 13, 2020, Mrs. Bailey was laid to rest at Houston Memorial Gardens, Houston TX. Sugar Land Mortuary 1818 Eldridge, Sugar Land, TX 77478

