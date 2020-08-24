March 13, 1927 - August 21, 2020 Mrs. Helen Caudle Baity, 93, passed away at her home on August 21, 2020. She was born on March 13, 1927 to Ruth Windsor Caudle and Lester Gray Caudle in Forsyth County. Helen retired from RJ Reynolds in 1983 with 37 years of dedicated service. She was a member of Peacehaven Baptist Church. She delighted in attending plays and traveling with her niece, LuAnn. While her husband was living, they enjoyed many camping trips together. Helen will also be remembered as an avid wrestling fan. She was precededin death by her husband, James S.M. Baity; daughter, Donna Ruth; and brother, Richard Caudle. Surviving are her brothers, Dan Caudle (Linda), and Raymond Caudle (Jane); niece and caregiver, LuAnn Jones; nephew and caregivers, David Reynolds and wife Faye; other nieces and nephews; and special caregivers, Bernice, Bonnie, Carmie and Jan. A graveside service will be held at 10:00 AM, Tuesday, August 25, 2020 at Forsyth Memorial Park with Rev. Nathan Parrish officiating. Memorials may be made to Trellis Supportive Care, 101 Hospice Ln., Winston-Salem, NC 27103. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel 3315 Silas Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem, NC 27103

