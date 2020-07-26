Barnhardt, Sarah April 23, 1943 - July 24, 2020 Sarah Bette Barnhardt peacefully passed away at her home in Winston-Salem surrounded by her dear friends on July 24, 2020. She was born in Winston-Salem to James Leonard Barnhardt and Blanche Bruton Barnhardt. Sarah graduated from RJ Reynolds High School, attended Meredith College, and graduated from University of North Carolina Chapel Hill in 1965. After college she volunteered for the Peace Corps, serving in Ethiopia from 1968-1970. She traveled extensively while abroad and shared many fond memories of her experiences. Sarah was a school social worker in Winston-Salem Forsyth County School for decades. In her later life, Sarah continued her earlier travel adventures. One of her impressive accomplishments was completing an 80-mile hike from Vienna, Austria to Marielle, Austria with her friends. Sarah would like you to know that her life was enriched by her friendships with wonderful people during her journey through life. She met many of her friends through her involvement with numerous organizations and activities. She was a charter member of the Winston-Salem Ski Club. She was a charter member of the Vision Tennis Center and a member of Westwood Tennis Club. She captained many United States Tennis Association teams and played in sanctioned tournaments. Although she was a fierce competitor, she was widely known for her good sportsmanship. Her membership in the Piedmont Club and West End Garden Club (serving successive terms as president and ongoing member) widened her circle of friends. She especially enjoyed her role as secretary of the Buena Vista Sipping Society as it allowed her to keep in close contact with her neighbors. Sarah staunchly supported the Forsyth County Democratic Women and the Dem Dames Fund. Sarah was a cat lover and a supporter of the Forsyth Humane Society. Sarah's special love was the University of North Carolina School of the Arts where she was a member of the Giannini Society and a volunteer UNCSA Associate. The UNC School of the Arts provided her with many opportunities for enjoyment. Sarah's friends would like you to know that she greeted each day with a simple goal of making someone happy. She often accomplished this by her unwavering ability to listen to others, by offering a smile or piece of candy to strangers, by quickly welcoming others into her circle of friends, and by doing many other unknown gestures of kindness. Sarah was a great companion for walking, hiking, dancing, golfing, playing bridge, book clubs, and discussing any interest that came to mind. She was a well-informed person and interesting conversationalist. She consistently said "yes" to the many opportunities that crossed her path each day. She never forgot the birthday, anniversary, or other important special occasions of her friends. She remembered them in meaningful ways, not the least of which, was bringing her friends a slice of her famous homemade chocolate cake. For the written record, her chocolate cake was the best ever. If you had the great fortune to know Sarah, you had a friend for life. Her friends offer a sincere thank you to Sarah's loving friend and caregiver, Sharon Epps, who provided comfort to Sarah and her friends in Sarah's final days. Sarah also was blessed in that her lost cat, Prissy, returned to say goodbye the day before Sarah died. A special gathering and tribute will be held in Sarah's memory at a future date. Please check Salem Funeral Home's online website salemfh.com for updated information. Donations can be made in Sarah's memory to: UNCSA Barnhardt Professorship (Office of Advancement, 1533 South Main Street, Winston-Salem, NC 27127-2738), Forsyth Humane Society (4881 Country Club Road, Winston-Salem, NC 27104), and Senior Services, Inc. (2895 Shorefair Drive NW, Winston-Salem, NC 27105) Online condolences may be made at salemfh.com. Salem Funeral Home 2951 Reynolda Road Winston-Salem, NC 27106
