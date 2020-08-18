November 6, 1928 - August 15, 2020 Betty Fischer Barrow passed away Saturday, August 15th, 2020, at Trinity Glen Nursing Home after a long struggle with Parkinson's disease. She was 91. She was born in Louisville, Kentucky. She married James Curtis Barrow in 1955 and they lived in Winston-Salem, NC. In her younger years she was a homemaker and worked as a medical technologist at Baptist Hospital. After the death of her husband, she worked as a tutor for Sloan Academics. She was a member of St. Paul's Episcopal Church and was active in many of their groups and activities. She was preceded in death by her husband, James Curtis Barrow; her parents, Jacob Fischer and Ivy Mitchell; her siblings, Ivy Collison, William Fischer, Fred Fischer and Robert Fischer; and her daughter, Linda Ann Barrow. She is survived by her children, Barbara Fischer Barrow and David Curtis Barrow; her grandchildren, David Adam Barrow and Emma Dorothea Barrow; and her great-grandson, Noah James Barrow. Funeral services are being held privately. Flowers and other memorial gifts can be sent to Hayworth-Miller Funeral Home, 3315 Silas Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem, NC 27103. Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel

To plant a tree in memory of Betty Barrow as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

