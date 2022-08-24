Beasley, Walter Curtis "Curt" May 14, 1937 - August 17, 2022 Walter Curtis "Curt" Beasley, 85, left this earthly life peacefully, Wednesday, August 17, 2022. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m., Friday, August 19, 2022, at Colonial Funeral Home Stokes Chapel, and other times at the residence. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, at the funeral home, with interment following at the Oak Ridge Baptist Church Cemetery, Sandy Ridge, NC. Curt was born May 14, 1937, in Stokes County, to the late Charles "Hop" Beasley and Mary Oza Rhodes Beasley. He was a graduate of Sandy Ridge High School and retired from Roadway Trucking with 53 years of service. Known as a very witty man who enjoyed making people laugh. He loved to tell stories to a captive audience. Curt was a skilled carpenter, adept builder, and knowledgeable about farm animals. He loved bluegrass music. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a grandchild, Russell Beasley; brothers, Joe and Leroy Beasley; and sisters, Rachel Beasley, Nancy Porter and Gray Beasley. Survivors include his children, John Beasley (Keela), Robert Beasley, Teresa Reid (Anthony), Rhonda Case (Jimmy), and Suzie Beasley; a sister, Catherine Shelton; seven grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren. He is also survived by a wife, Loyce of Georgia. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Russell Brent Beasley Scholarship Fund, c/o North Stokes High School, 1350 N. Stokes School Road, Danbury, NC 27016. Colonial Funeral Home in Sandy Ridge is serving the family. Condolences may be offered at www.colonialfh.net. Colonial Funeral Home Stokes Chapel 1020 Hope Beasley Road, Sandy Ridge, NC 27046
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately