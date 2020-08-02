Beckerdite, Peggy Tise March 30, 1944 - July 31, 2020 Mrs. Peggy Tise Beckerdite, 76, passed away on Friday, July 31, 2020. She was born on March 30, 1944 in Forsyth County to Charlie Jacob Tise and Geneva Dinkins Tise. Peggy was retired from Lucent/Western Electric/AT&T. She was a member of Pinedale Christian Church and was involved in the children's ministries and Sunday School. Peggy enjoyed sewing, gardening, and going to the beach. She loved dogs. The thing she enjoyed most was being a mom and grandmother. She served everyone in her family, whether it was being a caregiver, babysitter, or chef. Peggy always loved spending time with her family. She said "no" to no one. Peggy was a true matriarch and encouraged everyone. She was a beloved wife, mother, sister, and friend to all who crossed her path. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by stepmother, Lettie Phillips Tise; brother, Charlie J. Tise, Jr. (Buck); and granddaughter, Pailin N. Cheeks. Surviving are her loving husband, George Beckerdite; children, Donna K. Treolo (Michael), Bill E. Benfield, Mark D. Matthews (Rachael), Glenn D. Matthews, Melissa F. Mills (Lane), Jack Cheeks (Kristy), and Theresa A. Beckerdite; grandchildren, J. Michael Bell, Katelyn Benfield, Cody Benfield, Robbie Benfield, John Matthews, Jessica Matthews, Easton Matthews, Weston Matthews, Grayson Mills, Emerson Mills, Trey Easter, and Zachary Cheeks; sister, Linda Tise Edwards; and step-brothers, David Phillips, Billy Phillips, and Roger Phillips. A private graveside service will be held at Gardens of Memory in Walkertown. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Pinedale Christian Church, 3395 Peters Creek Pkwy, Winston-Salem, NC 27127. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel 3315 Silas Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem, NC 27103

