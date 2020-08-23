September 19, 1937 - August 20, 2020 Frankie William Beeson (Frank) passed away on August 20 at his home. He was born in Guilford Co. to the late C.A. (Meanie) & Carrie Sapp Beeson on September 19, 1937, the 2nd of eleven children. He graduated from Kernersville High School in 1956, retired from RJR, and attended Park View Primitive Baptist church. He loved family, horses, farming, rabbit hunting, and giving produce to the community. He could repair anything that was broken and enjoyed sharing the virtues of hard work with youth. He was a lifetime member of Piedmont Saddle Club, qualified for the AQHA Team Penning world show, and was recognized at the state level for his volunteer work with therapeutic riding horses. He is survived by his wife of 61 years of the home, Sandra Smith Beeson; daughter, Suzanna Beeson Carden (Brian); son Dwayne (Kelly); 3 grandchildren, Frankie Lancaster (Megan), Caitlin Lancaster Wrenn (Zo), and Khris Beeson; 3 great-grandchildren, Colton Moosmann and Adelaide & Parker Lancaster; and 2 step great-grandchildren Zoey Wrenn and Dana Coates. He was preceded in death by sister Sibbie Prescott and brother Donnie Beeson. Surviving are two sisters: Patsy (Bill) Pegg and Carolyn Roddy of Kernersville, six brothers: Richard Beeson (Sue), Keith Beeson, Monty Beeson (Regina) of Kernersville, Jimmy Beeson (Sue) of Summerfield, Randy Beeson (Linda) of Duncan OK, and Chris Beeson (Tami) of Lincolnton. The family would like to thank his granddaughter Caitlin for providing care during the last six months, Trellis Supportive Care, and his community and friends. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be sent to: Trellis Supportive Care, 101 Hospice Lane, WS 27103, Parkview Primitive Baptist Church, c/o John Brooks, 4116 Audrey St, WS 27127, or Pine Grove UMC Cemetery Fund, 1018 Piney Grove Rd, Kernersville 27284. With social distancing observed and masks requested, A graveside service for Frankie will be held at 2:00 pm on Monday, August 24, 2020 at Pine Grove United Methodist Church in Kernersville with Elder E.W. Hooven officiating. Due to public restrictions, there will be no formal visitation, but friends may come and view Mr. Beeson as well as to sign the register from 1:00 pm until 5:00 pm on Sunday, August 23, 2020 and also Monday morning from 8:30 am until 11:00 am at the funeral home. Hayworth-Miller Kernersville Chapel is assisting the family. Online condolences may be made to www.hayworth-miller.com.
