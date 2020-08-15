November 3, 1942 - August 13, 2020 Mrs. Carolyn Freedle Benson, 77, went to be in the arms of the good Lord and gained her angel wings on August 13, 2020 at Grayson Creek of Welcome. She was born November 3, 1942 in Forsyth County, the daughter of John Spencer and Majorie McGee Freedle. She was of the Baptist Faith, she attended Gray High School, and was a sales clerk at many different retail stores in the area. She was a kind, loving, and caring person. She was preceded in death by her parents and a sister, Lynn Hutchens. Survivors include her children, Frank Watson (Suzanne) of Lexington, Renee Carlton (Donald) of Lexington, and Kristi Watson of Lexington; seven grandchildren, Clay, Kristen, Keith, Kyle, Korey, Dillon and Logan; a sister, Tenia Freedle Keith of Lexington; and eight great-grandchildren. A graveside service will be held at 1:00 PM on Monday, August 17, 2020 at Oaklawn Memorial Gardens with Rev. John Bishop officiating. The family would like to thank Grayson Creek of Welcome and Medi Home Hospice for the wonderful care of our mother. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com. Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel 3315 Silas Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem, NC 27103

Aug 17
Graveside Service
Monday, August 17, 2020
1:00PM
Oaklawn Memorial Gardens
3250 High Point Rd
Winston-Salem, NC 27107
