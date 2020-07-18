July 18, 1941 - July 16, 2020 Mrs. Bertha Souther Bentley, widow of Frank Bentley, age 78 of North Wilkesboro, passed away Thursday, July 16, 2020 at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center after several years of declining health. A graveside service will be held 11:00 AM Saturday, July 18, 2020 at Mountlawn Memorial Park with Dr. Bert Young officiating. Bertha was born July 18, 1941. She was a lifelong resident of Wilkes County and graduated from Wilkes Central High School. She retired after a long career at JC Penney. She was known as an excellent cook and baker. One of her greatest pleasures was for people to enjoy the food she prepared. Her apple pie received rave reviews from friends and family. While Frank was living and their health was good, Bertha enjoyed combing flea markets and craft fairs for antique glassware and other treasures. Bertha was a member of First Baptist Church of North Wilkesboro and served in the nursery for many years. The family would like to express appreciation to the ladies who provided her with compassionate care. In addition to her parents, Kermit and Lucille Souther, she was preceded in death by her husband Frank Bentley; her sister, Maxine Felts; and her brother, Neil Souther. She is survived by her son, Ben and his wife, Lynn of Winston Salem; a sister-in-law, Edna Souther, brother-in-law, John Bentley and wife Glenda. She is also survived by nephew Keith Felts and nieces Beverly Hersey and Audrey Greene, several grandnieces and nephews and extended family. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to First Baptist Church of North Wilkesboro, PO Box 458, North Wilkesboro, NC 28659. Online condolences may be made at www.reinssturdivant.com. Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home PO Box 1428 270 Armory Rd. North Wilkesboro, NC 286659
