December 17, 1928 - July 13, 2020 Jewel Chapman Benton, 91, departed this life July 13, 2020. Born in Taylorsville, NC to Marion Butler Chapman and Effie Brookshire Chapman, she spent most of her life in the Winston-Salem area. She was preceded in death by her husband, Fred A Benton, Sr; sons, Steve A Benton and Fred A Benton, Jr and seven of her eight siblings. She leaves behind her daughters, Ann White (Jim) of Fishers, IN and Tamra Welborn (Greg) of Winston-Salem, NC; daughter-in-law, Cheryl Benton; grandchildren, Erin Welborn, Jeff White (Jenny), Alyssa Wagoner (Mike), Ashley Coleman (Aaron); five great grandchildren and a brother, Eugene Chapman of Stony Point, NC. Jewel was a loving mother, a homemaker and businesswoman and she is now at peace with her family in heaven. Special thanks to Knollwood Baptist Church. Affordable Cremations of Winston-Salem 2901 Lyndhurst Avenue, Winston Salem, North Carolina 27103

