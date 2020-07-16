February 22, 1966 - July 14, 2020 Bethea Yadkinville- Julie Martin Bethea, 54, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family Tuesday, July 14, 2020 at the SECU Hospice Care Center of Yadkin. She was born February 22, 1966 in Yadkin County to Willis Carlton Martin and Patty Long Martin. Julie was a member of Center United Methodist Church and a graduate of Forbush High School. After her graduation she went to work in the banking industry and spent 30 years working in and around the Kernersville area, making many lifelong friends. She loved all animals, especially her dog, Sammy, and her rescue cat, Rocky. She could always brighten your day and make you feel better by just being around her. Julie is survived by her parents, Carlton and Patty Martin; her son, Zachary Coleman Badgett; brother, James Kevin (Pam) Martin; aunts, Jane (Larry) Long, Nina (James A. Groce, deceased) Groce; uncle (Freddie Martin, deceased) Frankie Martin; cousins, Elizabeth Lynn Long (deceased), Beverly Long, Robbie Long (deceased), Lee Groce, Fonda (Zane) Ferguson, Amanda Martin, Marty Martin (deceased); and special friends, Julia Trail James, Sherry Broadstreet, and Susie Larimore. At Julie's request a private graveside service will be held at a later date. Many thanks to the nurses, doctors and staff of Mountain Valley Hospice for their loving care. Memorials may be made to either Mountain Valley Hospice, 243 North Lee Ave., Yadkinville, NC 27055 or to the Humane Society of the United States, 1255 23rd Street, NW, Suite 450, Washington, DC, 20037. Online condolences may be made to www.gentryfuneralservice.com. Gentry Family Funeral Service of Yadkinville
