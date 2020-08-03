February 18, 1959 - July 31, 2020 Donna Higgins Billings "Mama", passed away at home on July 31, 2020 with her husband Bobby Billings Sr. by her side. She was born February 18, 1959 to the late Albert "Chip" Higgins and Dixie Wright. In addition to her husband, left behind to cherish her memory are her 3 children; Crystal Kidd (Chris), Bobby Billings Jr. and Marshall Billings (Dianna); 7 Grandchildren, Ashley, Brittany (Logan), Tabatha, Austin, Cole "Choo", Elizabeth and Anna; 4 Great Grandchildren, Wyatt, River, Gracilyn, and Autumn; mother-in-law, Reba Billings, and Very Special Cousins. She is also survived by her 2 sisters, Carrie and Shannon, and several Nieces and Nephews. The family will receive guests Tuesday evening August 4th from 6:30 to 8:30 at Salem Funerals and Cremations 120 S. Main St. Winston-Salem. A graveside service will be Wednesday August 5th, 11am at Liberty Grove Baptist Church in N. Wilkesboro, officiated by Eric C. Goff. Thank You to Everyone who has been a part of her care through the years and a special Thank You to Dianna who on many occasions has gone above and beyond the call of duty. Condolences may be sent online at www.salemfh.com. Salem Funeral Home 120 S. Main St. Winston-Salem, NC 27101
Service information
6:30PM-8:30PM
120 South Main Street
Winston-Salem, NC 27101
11:00AM
5899 River Rd.
North Wilkesboro, NC 28659
