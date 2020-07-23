November 20, 1928 - July 21, 2020 Mr. William "Bill" Marshall Blair, 91, passed away Tuesday, July 21, 2020. Bill was born in Gretna, VA to Roy and Hannah Blair. He graduated from Gretna High School in May 1946. He served in the Navy from 1946 1948. After moving to NC, Bill had a long career in insurance. He is a member of New Philadelphia Moravian Church. He enjoyed golfing with his buddies for many years. Bill and his wife, Faye, traveled the world and spent a lot of time at their condo at Pine Knoll Shores. In addition to his parents, wife, and siblings, he is preceded in death by his daughter, Janet. He is survived by his children, Terry (Byron), Mike (Tammy); granddaughter, Michelle (Chris), great grandchildren, Dustin and Ryan; stepdaughter, Jan; stepson, Ron; and Ron's children and grandchildren. A service will be held Friday, July 24, 2020 at 1 PM at Westlawn Gardens of Memory Mausoleum Chapel. The family asks that if you are attending the services for Bill, please wear a face mask. The family would like to extend special thanks to all of the caregivers for the loving care they provided to Mr. B. Online condolences may be made to www.hayworth-miller.com. Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel 3315 Silas Creek Parkway Winston-Salem, NC 27103

Service information

Jul 24
Funeral Service
Friday, July 24, 2020
1:00PM
Westlawn Gardens of Memory Mausoleum Chapel
6135 Ridgecrest Point
Winston-Salem, NC 27103
