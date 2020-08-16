February 24, 1938 - August 11, 2020 Mary Bloomfield peacefully passed away on Tuesday, August 11, 2020. She is preceded in death by her ex-husband, David Richard Bloomfield, and daughter, Adeina Beril Bloomfield. She is survived by her children, Jeffrey Brian Bloomfield, Rheva Lee Bloomfield Tallent, and Batya Avigail Bloomfield Wyatt, and step-children Gerald Bloomfield and Joyce Bloomfield Stankus. Please visit Salem Funeral Home's website at www.salemfh.com for additional information. Salem Funeral & Cremation Service 120 S Main St., Winston-Salem, NC 27101

