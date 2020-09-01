July 6, 1925 - August 30, 2020 Hattie Louise Ketner Boles, 95, went home to be with her Lord Sunday morning, August 30, 2020, at Trinity Elms Assisted Living in Clemmons. She was affectionately called "Ma" by her grandchildren, and they were her biggest joy. Hattie was born on July 6, 1925, in Forsyth County to the late Jacob and Pearl Shouse Ketner. She grew up in the Old Town section of Forsyth County and graduated from Old Town School. After high school, Hattie went on to receive a degree in bookkeeping from Twin City Business School. During World War II, she worked at Carolina Narrow Fabric, helping provide supplies to the troops. On her twenty-first birthday in 1946, Hattie and James were married and had 57 years together before his passing. Hattie retired from Goodwill Industries as a payroll clerk. While her health permitted, she was an active member of Corinth Church of Christ. She loved to paint landscapes and write, especially poetry. She enjoyed working the cryptoquote in the newspaper every day, loving puzzles of all kinds. In addition to her parents, Hattie was preceded in death by her husband, James Alex Boles; a sister, Frances Boles; brothers, Jim Ketner and Terry Ketner; and several sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law. Hattie is survived by her daughters, Ramona Lawson and Alita Semones; grandchildren: Kelly Semones (Stephany), Emily Owens, Thomas Lawson, and Justin Semones (Jobana); two sisters-in-law, Sylvia Ketner and Shirley Carson; one brother-in-law, Junior Ingram; and several nieces and nephews. Due to limitations for public gatherings, there will be no formal visitation. A private family graveside service will be held Wednesday, September 2, 2020, at the Corinth Church of Christ Cemetery with Pastor Jim Springer officiating. The family asks that all who attend the graveside to please wear a cloth face covering. Flowers will be accepted, or memorials may be made in Hattie's honor to the donors choice of charity. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com. Hayworth-Miller Rural Hall Chapel 305 Bethania-Rural Hall Road, Rural Hall, NC, 27045
Most Popular
-
Ongoing violence at apartment complex prompts Winston-Salem to take legal action
-
Parkway restaurant closes for the year just 5 days after grand opening. Will reopen in the spring, owner says
-
Winston-Salem recreation director accused of leaving child unattended in car
-
Forsyth has third highest COVID-19 daily case total; statewide count reaches daily high; state notes late case reporting
-
Cimarron Steakhouse on South Stratford has closed for good
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary please click here to place your notice. You can also contact us at 336.727.7398 or email obits@wsjournal.com.
In Memoriam notices can be placed by contacting Jennifer McDaniel at jmcdaniel@wsjournal.com
Promotions
Don't just face change, thrive in it. We stand ready to build on our commitment to help your business succeed with our Local Business Stimulus Program. Apply Now!
Sign A Guestbook
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately