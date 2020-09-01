July 6, 1925 - August 30, 2020 Hattie Louise Ketner Boles, 95, went home to be with her Lord Sunday morning, August 30, 2020, at Trinity Elms Assisted Living in Clemmons. She was affectionately called "Ma" by her grandchildren, and they were her biggest joy. Hattie was born on July 6, 1925, in Forsyth County to the late Jacob and Pearl Shouse Ketner. She grew up in the Old Town section of Forsyth County and graduated from Old Town School. After high school, Hattie went on to receive a degree in bookkeeping from Twin City Business School. During World War II, she worked at Carolina Narrow Fabric, helping provide supplies to the troops. On her twenty-first birthday in 1946, Hattie and James were married and had 57 years together before his passing. Hattie retired from Goodwill Industries as a payroll clerk. While her health permitted, she was an active member of Corinth Church of Christ. She loved to paint landscapes and write, especially poetry. She enjoyed working the cryptoquote in the newspaper every day, loving puzzles of all kinds. In addition to her parents, Hattie was preceded in death by her husband, James Alex Boles; a sister, Frances Boles; brothers, Jim Ketner and Terry Ketner; and several sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law. Hattie is survived by her daughters, Ramona Lawson and Alita Semones; grandchildren: Kelly Semones (Stephany), Emily Owens, Thomas Lawson, and Justin Semones (Jobana); two sisters-in-law, Sylvia Ketner and Shirley Carson; one brother-in-law, Junior Ingram; and several nieces and nephews. Due to limitations for public gatherings, there will be no formal visitation. A private family graveside service will be held Wednesday, September 2, 2020, at the Corinth Church of Christ Cemetery with Pastor Jim Springer officiating. The family asks that all who attend the graveside to please wear a cloth face covering. Flowers will be accepted, or memorials may be made in Hattie's honor to the donors choice of charity. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com. Hayworth-Miller Rural Hall Chapel 305 Bethania-Rural Hall Road, Rural Hall, NC, 27045

