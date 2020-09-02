April 23, 1947 - August 30, 2020 Rebecca "Becky" Boles, a long-time resident of Germanton, NC passed away August 30, 2020 after a long, arduous battle with cancer. Born April, 23rd 1947 in Kernersville, NC to Glenn and Vera Payne, Becky worked tirelessly to support her community and the children of Stokes County by humbly serving on the Stokes County Board of Education to provide better schools and education for the children of Stokes County. She was a long-time supporter of the Republican Party through fundraising, serving on the Executive Board and giving freely of her time at events and campaign offices. Becky strived to protect historical places by volunteering with the Historical Society. She was instrumental in the relocation of the Seven Island Bridge, to preserve it for future generations; she led other historical endeavors including the preservation of the Rock House and the Fulton House. She was an avid artist. She also enjoyed gardening and spending time with her family. She was a devoted mother and grandmother, and loved her family dearly. Survivors include her sons Sam (Jackie) Cole and Ben Boles and her daughter Tina McGee; three grandchildren, Hailey Cole, Erin Cole and John (Courtney) Osborne; two sisters Denise (Mike) Freeman, Barbara Miller; several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, a brother Glenn Payne and her great-granddaughter Luna Osborne. A memorial service will be held at Capella Church of Christ, 1187 Flat Shoals Rd., King, NC, Thursday, Sept. 3 at 7 pm. In lieu of flowers, memorial expressions may be made to Stokes Partnership for Children at 151 Jefferson Church Rd., King, NC 27021. The family would like to extend their heartfelt gratitude to the Stokes County Community for their outpouring of kindness, prayers, and love. Thank you to the staff at Kate B. Reynolds Hospice for their compassionate care.

Tags

Load entries