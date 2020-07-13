Tobaccoville - Mr. Weldon Rayford Bondurant, 84, Weldon Rayford Bondurant passed away Saturday, July 11, 2020at his home. Funeral services will be held Monday, July 13, 2020 at 6:00 PM at Slate Funeral Home.

To plant a tree in memory of Weldon Bondurant as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

