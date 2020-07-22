May 20, 1940 - July 20, 2020 Mr. Clyde Robert Bowen, Jr., 80, passed away on Monday, July 20, 2020, at Kate B. Reynolds Hospice Home. Clyde was born in Vance County, on May 20, 1940, to Mary Sue Martin and Clyde Robert Bowen, Sr. He enjoyed the beach, fishing, boating, card games, and spending time with family. Clyde was a devoted husband, loving father, and adoring grandfather and great-grandfather. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army and retired after many years of service with R.J. Reynolds Tobacco Company. Clyde was dearly loved and will be greatly missed. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one brother and two sisters. Surviving are his loving wife of 35 years, Donna Hudson Bowen; one son, Clyde Robert Bowen, III; two daughters, Tammy Hardy and Angela Pegram (husband Jerry); two sisters, Ruby Sauls and Geraldine Carins; six grandchildren, Seth Pegram (wife Jenn), Jessica Bowen, Brianna Clemens (husband Wayne), Curtis Bowen, Brooke Hardy, and James Hardy; and four great-grandchildren, Owen Pegram, Luke Pegram, Noah Pegram, and Wade Pegram. A graveside service will be held at 11am on Thursday, July 23, 2020, at Gardens of Memory Walkertown with Pastor Jeff Coppley officiating. The family would like to extend their sincere appreciation to Kate B. Reynolds Hospice Home for their compassion and care. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Kate B. Reynolds Hospice Home, 101 Hospice Ln, Winston-Salem, NC 27103. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com. Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel 3315 Silas Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem, NC 27103
Most Popular
-
Schools will move online for first nine weeks. Plan will then be reassessed for possible move to some in-person learning.
-
Winston-Salem police allege 87-year-old man fatally shot 54-year-old neighbor and one of her dogs
-
High school students protest ahead of school reopening vote for Winston-Salem/Forsyth system
-
Charlie Harrison, former Wake Forest basketball player, dies
-
Federal gun and drug charges filed against Winston-Salem man who authorities say led deputies on high-speed chase
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary please click here to place your notice. You can also contact us at 336.727.7398 or email obits@wsjournal.com.
In Memoriam notices can be placed by contacting Jennifer McDaniel at jmcdaniel@wsjournal.com
Promotions
Nominate your favorite businesses for a chance to win a $100 gift card!
This month we're giving you the chance to win a VISA GIFT CARD to go towards your next backyard cook-out! Enter today to win $$$ to either update your grill or for your grilling grocery bill.
Sign A Guestbook
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately