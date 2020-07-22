May 20, 1940 - July 20, 2020 Mr. Clyde Robert Bowen, Jr., 80, passed away on Monday, July 20, 2020, at Kate B. Reynolds Hospice Home. Clyde was born in Vance County, on May 20, 1940, to Mary Sue Martin and Clyde Robert Bowen, Sr. He enjoyed the beach, fishing, boating, card games, and spending time with family. Clyde was a devoted husband, loving father, and adoring grandfather and great-grandfather. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army and retired after many years of service with R.J. Reynolds Tobacco Company. Clyde was dearly loved and will be greatly missed. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one brother and two sisters. Surviving are his loving wife of 35 years, Donna Hudson Bowen; one son, Clyde Robert Bowen, III; two daughters, Tammy Hardy and Angela Pegram (husband Jerry); two sisters, Ruby Sauls and Geraldine Carins; six grandchildren, Seth Pegram (wife Jenn), Jessica Bowen, Brianna Clemens (husband Wayne), Curtis Bowen, Brooke Hardy, and James Hardy; and four great-grandchildren, Owen Pegram, Luke Pegram, Noah Pegram, and Wade Pegram. A graveside service will be held at 11am on Thursday, July 23, 2020, at Gardens of Memory Walkertown with Pastor Jeff Coppley officiating. The family would like to extend their sincere appreciation to Kate B. Reynolds Hospice Home for their compassion and care. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Kate B. Reynolds Hospice Home, 101 Hospice Ln, Winston-Salem, NC 27103. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com. Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel 3315 Silas Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem, NC 27103

