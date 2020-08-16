October 6, 1945 - August 14, 2020 Mr. Dennis Wayne "Chipper" Bowman, 74, passed away Friday, August 14, 2020 at Moses Specialty Select Hospital in Greensboro. He was born in Surry Co. on October 6, 1945 the son of the late James Tyrie Bowman and Maggie Mae Felts Bowman. Dennis was a research chemist with R.J. Reynolds Tobacco Co. where he headed their Research and Development Program. He was very gifted in the areas of math and science. Dennis served his country proudly in the United States Army Intelligence with the rank of sergeant. He loved to travel the world and was also a skilled lumberjack. Dennis loved his family dearly, especially his granddaughters. He was a member of Becks Baptist Church and enjoyed reading science fiction novels. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a grandson and several brothers and sisters. He is survived by his high school sweetheart and wife of 53 years, Robbie Sue Johnson Bowman; a son, David Wayne Bowman; a daughter, Dr. Melissa Robin Bowman Foster (David, "Robbie"); and three granddaughters, Julia Dixie Bowman, McKinley Mae Foster and Miley Robin Foster. Funeral services will be conducted 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, August 18, 2020 at Becks Baptist Church with Rev. Bobby Vaughn and Rev. T.J. Morrison officiating. Burial will follow in Crestview Memorial Park. The family will receive friends from 1:00-2:00 prior to the service at the church. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com. Hayworth-Miller Rural Hall Chapel 305 Bethania-Rural Hall Rd. Rural Hall, NC 27045
