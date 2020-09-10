May 28, 1954 - September 5, 2020 Joseph Mark Bowman, 66, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday evening, September 5, 2020, at Forsyth Medical Center. Mark was born on May 28, 1954, in Forsyth County to the late Gerna E. Bowman and Alma Mae Flynn Collins. He spent 45 years with his loving wife, Jo. Together they raised three children who gave them six precious grandchildren whom he dearly loved. He was an awesome PawPaw. Mark retired from Gilbarco with 38 years of service, providing for his family. He loved fishing, coaching little league, and spending his last years with his family. Mark loved his church family, Sunday dinners, Hanging Rock, Carolina and Kure Beach, and most of all Christmas with his family. In addition to his parents, Mark was preceded in death by his brother, Dean Bowman. Mark is survived by his loving wife, Wanda Jo Lynch Bowman; children, Seth Bowman (Lexi), Micah Bowman (Veronica), and Elizabeth B. McBride (Justin); grandchildren, Cameron, Gabriella, Hayden, Alex, Chloe, and Wyatt; a brother, Phillip Bowman (Inez); and a sister, Kay Goode (Jerry). There will be a Celebration of Life held on Saturday, September 12, 2020, from 4-7 pm at the home of Mark and Jo, 6064 Belews Creek Rd, Walkertown, NC 27051. There will be no formal visitation. Online condolences may be made at www.burroughsfuneralhome.com. Burroughs Funeral Home, Walnut Cove is honored to be serving the Bowman family. Burroughs Funeral Home 1382 NC Hwy 65 W, Walnut Cove, NC 27052
