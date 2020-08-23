April 27, 1938 - August 8, 2020 WINSTON-SALEM - June Wallace Bowman, 82, passed away August 8th after a long illness. June was born April 27, 1938 to the late Ralph Andrew Wallace and Anna Mae Marie Mickey Wallace. In addition to her parents, June was preceded in death by her husband Jack Wilson Bowman, her brother Ralph Andrew Wallace, and her beloved daughter Melanie Bowman Zimmerman. She is survived by her two sons, Mickey Todd Bowman and Richard Harold Lawson II; her grandchildren Richard Lee Lawson, Patrick Lawson and Austin Bowman; her siblings Janice Wallace Henry (husband Thomas), David Andrew Wallace (wife Judy Hunt), and special cousins Nancy Davis Morrow and Jennifer Mickey Davis. June grew up in the Oak Summit and Mineral Springs community, and was a life long resident of Forsyth County. After her children were grown, June worked in retail for a number of years. A private gathering will be held for the family. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Trellis Supportive Care. The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff of Silas Creek Rehab and Trellis Support. Condolences may be made online at www.salemfh.com. Salem Funeral & Cremation Service 120 S. Main St., Winston-Salem, NC 27101
Most Popular
-
'Squidbillies' drops lead actor after controversial posts
-
13-year-old killed in crash was a sweet kid whose ‘bad choices eventually cost him,’ family says
-
Hanes Mall owner plans Oct. 1 bankruptcy filing
-
N.C. receives approval for federal Lost Wages unemployment benefits
-
Ask SAM: Is there any update on Kimberly Van Scoy from WXII 12 News?
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary please click here to place your notice. You can also contact us at 336.727.7398 or email obits@wsjournal.com.
In Memoriam notices can be placed by contacting Jennifer McDaniel at jmcdaniel@wsjournal.com
Promotions
Don't just face change, thrive in it. We stand ready to build on our commitment to help your business succeed with our Local Business Stimulus Program. Apply Now!
Sign A Guestbook
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately