April 27, 1938 - August 8, 2020 WINSTON-SALEM - June Wallace Bowman, 82, passed away August 8th after a long illness. June was born April 27, 1938 to the late Ralph Andrew Wallace and Anna Mae Marie Mickey Wallace. In addition to her parents, June was preceded in death by her husband Jack Wilson Bowman, her brother Ralph Andrew Wallace, and her beloved daughter Melanie Bowman Zimmerman. She is survived by her two sons, Mickey Todd Bowman and Richard Harold Lawson II; her grandchildren Richard Lee Lawson, Patrick Lawson and Austin Bowman; her siblings Janice Wallace Henry (husband Thomas), David Andrew Wallace (wife Judy Hunt), and special cousins Nancy Davis Morrow and Jennifer Mickey Davis. June grew up in the Oak Summit and Mineral Springs community, and was a life long resident of Forsyth County. After her children were grown, June worked in retail for a number of years. A private gathering will be held for the family. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Trellis Supportive Care. The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff of Silas Creek Rehab and Trellis Support. Condolences may be made online at www.salemfh.com. Salem Funeral & Cremation Service 120 S. Main St., Winston-Salem, NC 27101

