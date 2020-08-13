September 16, 1951 - August 10, 2020 Dr. William Lockhart "Lock" Boyce, DVM, age 68, died at his home in Stuart, Virginia on August 10, 2020. Dr. Boyce was a native of Forsyth County, North Carolina and a graduate of RJ Reynolds High School. He studied at UST, Kumasi Ghana and graduated from Davidson College. He earned his Veterinary degree from the University of Georgia and completed a clinical internship at the San Diego Zoo and Wild Animal Park. Dr. Boyce was drafted into the United States Army and served many years on active duty and in the IRR. He milked snakes, wrestled alligators, and worked for the Ghana Department of Game and Wildlife and lived for several years in Kenya. He was a major shareholder in Bull Mountain Farm and he has called Patrick County his home since 1982. At one time he was one of the largest cow-calf producers in Southwest Virginia. He was involved in BRATS in the early years as well as the JEB Stuart Volunteer Rescue Squad. He was the lead singer with the "JUSTUS" band and he helped found the Virginia Academy of Small Animal Medicine. He enjoyed writing a great deal and recently released a novel "First Responder the Rescue Squad". Dr. Boyce was formerly the Chairman of the Patrick County Board of Supervisors serving the Mayo River District and Peter's Creek District. He was a champion of this area and people, and hosted a podcast on Thursday evenings in which he discussed a variety of topics that pertained to life in Patrick County and local politics. He practiced veterinary medicine for more than 40 years and developed a spay technique that was both innovative and provided many benefits over standard ovariohysterectomies. Dr. Boyce is survived by his wife, Darlene Boyce of the home; nine children, Wiley Boyce and his wife, Kim, of Stella NC, Keeley Boyce of Carteret County NC, and Cody, Jasper, Lilly and Billy Joe of the home; four grandchildren, two sisters and a brother, and many grateful clients and friends. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Jeb Stuart Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 340, Patrick Springs, Virginia 24133. Due to Covid19 restrictions, a memorial service will be held when conditions allow. Online condolences may be sent by visiting www.moodyfuneralservices.com. Moody Funeral Home Stuart, VA
