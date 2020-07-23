April 10, 1941 - July 20, 2020 Mr. Carl Eugene Bradley, 79, of Lewisville, passed away unexpectedly at Forsyth Medical Center on Monday, July 20, 2020. He was born in Mena, AR, on April 10, 1941, to the late Virgil and Lillian Harris Bradley. Carl was retired from US Airways with fifteen years of dedicated service. He had a vast number of hobbies, but his favorites were ham radio and photography. Carl, lovingly known to most as "Pop," was a very loving, caring, and generous man who always strived to serve everyone. He was a loving husband, caring father, awesome grandfather, and a good friend who will be remembered fondly and missed always. In addition to his parents, Carl is preceded in death by his five siblings: Doyle Bradley, Sybil Bradley, Kenneth Bradley, Catherine Roberts, and Mildred Posey. Left to cherish his memory is his wife of thirty-seven years, Anette Bradley; his son, Bryan Bradley and wife Melissa of Houston, TX; four grandchildren: Dustin, Scot, Jacob, and Amanda; his brother-in-law, Ernest Roberts; many loving nieces and nephews; and his dearest of friends and very special church family at Winston-Salem Church of Christ. A celebration of life will be held for his family at Winston-Salem Church of Christ, officiated by his dearest friends, Mr. John Meadows and Mr. Paul Ayres. There will be another celebration of life at a later date in Mena, AR. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com. Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel 3315 Silas Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem, NC 27103
Most Popular
-
Publix protests lead to employee firings in Winston-Salem
-
Schools will move online for first nine weeks. Plan will then be reassessed for possible move to some in-person learning.
-
High school students protest ahead of school reopening vote for Winston-Salem/Forsyth system
-
Black firefighters say they deal with racism and discrimination at Winston-Salem fire stations
-
Federal gun and drug charges filed against Winston-Salem man who authorities say led deputies on high-speed chase
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary please click here to place your notice. You can also contact us at 336.727.7398 or email obits@wsjournal.com.
In Memoriam notices can be placed by contacting Jennifer McDaniel at jmcdaniel@wsjournal.com
Promotions
Nominate your favorite businesses for a chance to win a $100 gift card!
This month we're giving you the chance to win a VISA GIFT CARD to go towards your next backyard cook-out! Enter today to win $$$ to either update your grill or for your grilling grocery bill.
Sign A Guestbook
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately