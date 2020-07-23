April 10, 1941 - July 20, 2020 Mr. Carl Eugene Bradley, 79, of Lewisville, passed away unexpectedly at Forsyth Medical Center on Monday, July 20, 2020. He was born in Mena, AR, on April 10, 1941, to the late Virgil and Lillian Harris Bradley. Carl was retired from US Airways with fifteen years of dedicated service. He had a vast number of hobbies, but his favorites were ham radio and photography. Carl, lovingly known to most as "Pop," was a very loving, caring, and generous man who always strived to serve everyone. He was a loving husband, caring father, awesome grandfather, and a good friend who will be remembered fondly and missed always. In addition to his parents, Carl is preceded in death by his five siblings: Doyle Bradley, Sybil Bradley, Kenneth Bradley, Catherine Roberts, and Mildred Posey. Left to cherish his memory is his wife of thirty-seven years, Anette Bradley; his son, Bryan Bradley and wife Melissa of Houston, TX; four grandchildren: Dustin, Scot, Jacob, and Amanda; his brother-in-law, Ernest Roberts; many loving nieces and nephews; and his dearest of friends and very special church family at Winston-Salem Church of Christ. A celebration of life will be held for his family at Winston-Salem Church of Christ, officiated by his dearest friends, Mr. John Meadows and Mr. Paul Ayres. There will be another celebration of life at a later date in Mena, AR. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com. Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel 3315 Silas Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem, NC 27103

