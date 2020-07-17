August 23, 1937 - July 15, 2020 BRAY WALNUT COVE Sylvia Ann Carter Bray, 82, went home to be with her Lord Wednesday morning, July 15, 2020. Sylvia was born on August 23, 1937 in Glasgow, Kentucky to the late Sylvester and Evelyn Hamilton Carter. She was a faithful member and pianist at Forest Chapel United Methodist Church for 62 years. Sylvia loved everyone and everyone who met her loved her. She enjoyed her family, cooking, gardening, and watching the birds. In addition to her parents, Sylvia was preceded in death by her loving husband, Donald Ray Bray; and her brother, John Carter (Emogene). Sylvia is survived by her 3 sons, Mark (Dorinda) Bray of Lawsonville, Richard (Anita) Bray of Walnut Cove, and Stephen (Stephanie) Bray of Penhook, VA; 7 grandchildren, Zac (Liddy), Drew (Whitney), John, Josh (Carley), Logan, Madison, and Dylan Bray; 5 great grandchildren, Bailey, Eliza, Copelyn, Jeb, and Everly Bray; and her 4 sisters, Katherine (Bobby) Rogers, Bessie (Junior) Bunch, Nancy (Bill) Settle, and Frances (Bob) Burdette. There will be a 10:00 graveside service held on Saturday, July 18, 2020 at Gardens of Memory, Walkertown with Rev. Charlie Fried and Rev. Jimmy Lawton officiating. The family will receive friends after the service at the cemetery. Funeral Home pandemic guidelines apply. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society: P.O. Box 22478 Oklahoma City, OK 73123. Online Condolences may be made at www.burroughsfuneralhome.com Burroughs Funeral Home, Walnut Cove is honored to be serving the Bray family.

