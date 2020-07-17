August 23, 1937 - July 15, 2020 BRAY WALNUT COVE Sylvia Ann Carter Bray, 82, went home to be with her Lord Wednesday morning, July 15, 2020. Sylvia was born on August 23, 1937 in Glasgow, Kentucky to the late Sylvester and Evelyn Hamilton Carter. She was a faithful member and pianist at Forest Chapel United Methodist Church for 62 years. Sylvia loved everyone and everyone who met her loved her. She enjoyed her family, cooking, gardening, and watching the birds. In addition to her parents, Sylvia was preceded in death by her loving husband, Donald Ray Bray; and her brother, John Carter (Emogene). Sylvia is survived by her 3 sons, Mark (Dorinda) Bray of Lawsonville, Richard (Anita) Bray of Walnut Cove, and Stephen (Stephanie) Bray of Penhook, VA; 7 grandchildren, Zac (Liddy), Drew (Whitney), John, Josh (Carley), Logan, Madison, and Dylan Bray; 5 great grandchildren, Bailey, Eliza, Copelyn, Jeb, and Everly Bray; and her 4 sisters, Katherine (Bobby) Rogers, Bessie (Junior) Bunch, Nancy (Bill) Settle, and Frances (Bob) Burdette. There will be a 10:00 graveside service held on Saturday, July 18, 2020 at Gardens of Memory, Walkertown with Rev. Charlie Fried and Rev. Jimmy Lawton officiating. The family will receive friends after the service at the cemetery. Funeral Home pandemic guidelines apply. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society: P.O. Box 22478 Oklahoma City, OK 73123. Online Condolences may be made at www.burroughsfuneralhome.com Burroughs Funeral Home, Walnut Cove is honored to be serving the Bray family.
Most Popular
-
Multiple people fire shots inside Hanes Mall in Winston-Salem, authorities say. No injuries were reported.
-
Winston-Salem police allege 87-year-old man fatally shot 54-year-old neighbor and one of her dogs
-
Police ID alleged Hanes Mall shooter, search for 3 other suspects. Two groups exchanged fire Monday afternoon, authorities say.
-
School system to urge in person classes for K-8, virtual learning for older students when board votes Friday on reopening
-
Watch Now: Customer angry about masks and Democrats in viral video is from Thomasville, Newsweek reports
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary please click here to place your notice. You can also contact us at 336.727.7398 or email obits@wsjournal.com.
In Memoriam notices can be placed by contacting Jennifer McDaniel at jmcdaniel@wsjournal.com
Promotions
Nominate your favorite businesses for a chance to win a $100 gift card!
This month we're giving you the chance to win a VISA GIFT CARD to go towards your next backyard cook-out! Enter today to win $$$ to either update your grill or for your grilling grocery bill.
Sign A Guestbook
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately