January 19, 1936 - August 13, 2020 WALNUT COVE Frankie Leona Thrift Bridges, 84, went home to be with her Lord Thursday evening, August 13, 2020 at her home surrounded by her loving family. Frankie was born on January 19, 1936 in Forsyth County to the late Frank M. and Gertrude Jenkins Thrift. She was a member of Liberty Baptist Church and retired from Oakwood Mobile Homes as the office manager with over 25 years of service. Frankie loved going to the beach, loved her family and her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. In addition to her parents, Frankie was preceded in death by her 4 brothers, Thomas Thrift, Frank Thrift, Jr., Donald Thrift, Sr., and Raymond Thrift; and a sister, Elizabeth Spencer. Frankie is survived by her loving husband of 65 years, Sidney Ray Bridges, Sr.; 3 children, Sidney Ray Bridges, Jr., Almeta Bridges Sizemore (Frankie), and David Martin Bridges (Maria); 5 grandchildren, Mark, Glenn, Maggie, Jesse, and Samantha; 5 great grandchildren and 3 great-great grandchildren. There will be an 11:00 AM Funeral Service held on Tuesday August 18, 2020 at Liberty Baptist Church with Pastor Gary Styers officiating. Burial will follow at Crestview Memorial Park in Rural Hall. The family will receive friends from 6:00-8:00 PM on Monday August 17, 2020 at Burroughs Funeral Home. Social distancing guidelines will be observed and facial coverings are encouraged. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be to Liberty Baptist Church Building Fund, 1548 Old Hollow Road, Winston Salem NC 27105. Online condolences may be made at www.burroughsfuneralhome.com. Burroughs Funeral Home, Walnut Cove is honored to be serving the Bridges family. Burroughs Funeral Home 1382 Hwy 65 West Walnut Cove, NC 27052
Most Popular
-
Teen found dead was shot 10 times, three times in the head. His body was found behind a Winston-Salem apartment complex
-
The Briefcase: Wells Fargo closes additional 21 branches nationwide
-
Unknown Hinson in hot water over Dolly Parton comments
-
15-year-old shot to death in Winston-Salem on Wednesday. He is the 109th person shot in the city this year.
-
9-year-old shot in the neck, Winston-Salem police report
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary please click here to place your notice. You can also contact us at 336.727.7398 or email obits@wsjournal.com.
In Memoriam notices can be placed by contacting Jennifer McDaniel at jmcdaniel@wsjournal.com
Promotions
Don't just face change, thrive in it. We stand ready to build on our commitment to help your business succeed with our Local Business Stimulus Program. Apply Now!
Nominate your favorite businesses for a chance to win a $100 gift card!
Sign A Guestbook
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately