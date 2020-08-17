January 19, 1936 - August 13, 2020 WALNUT COVE Frankie Leona Thrift Bridges, 84, went home to be with her Lord Thursday evening, August 13, 2020 at her home surrounded by her loving family. Frankie was born on January 19, 1936 in Forsyth County to the late Frank M. and Gertrude Jenkins Thrift. She was a member of Liberty Baptist Church and retired from Oakwood Mobile Homes as the office manager with over 25 years of service. Frankie loved going to the beach, loved her family and her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. In addition to her parents, Frankie was preceded in death by her 4 brothers, Thomas Thrift, Frank Thrift, Jr., Donald Thrift, Sr., and Raymond Thrift; and a sister, Elizabeth Spencer. Frankie is survived by her loving husband of 65 years, Sidney Ray Bridges, Sr.; 3 children, Sidney Ray Bridges, Jr., Almeta Bridges Sizemore (Frankie), and David Martin Bridges (Maria); 5 grandchildren, Mark, Glenn, Maggie, Jesse, and Samantha; 5 great grandchildren and 3 great-great grandchildren. There will be an 11:00 AM Funeral Service held on Tuesday August 18, 2020 at Liberty Baptist Church with Pastor Gary Styers officiating. Burial will follow at Crestview Memorial Park in Rural Hall. The family will receive friends from 6:00-8:00 PM on Monday August 17, 2020 at Burroughs Funeral Home. Social distancing guidelines will be observed and facial coverings are encouraged. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be to Liberty Baptist Church Building Fund, 1548 Old Hollow Road, Winston Salem NC 27105. Online condolences may be made at www.burroughsfuneralhome.com. Burroughs Funeral Home, Walnut Cove is honored to be serving the Bridges family. Burroughs Funeral Home 1382 Hwy 65 West Walnut Cove, NC 27052

