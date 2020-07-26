Brintnall, Brad M January 4, 1957 - July 8, 2020 Brad Martin Brintnall was born January 4, 1957 in Hollywood, Florida to the late Bill and Cynthia Brintnall. He was one of five children; Mark (Beth), Dan (Ruth), Cheri, and was preceded in death by his youngest brother Roy (Cheryl). Brad moved to Winston-Salem, North Carolina early in his adult life and took a job working in the construction industry which became his lifelong career. He was married to Lynn for 25 years and they raised four children together; Matt (Alex), Meg (Chris), Shelby (Jared) and Troy. If you ever had the pleasure of meeting Brad, you knew that the greatest joy in his life was being a dad and a grandfather. He was Pop to Tate (14), Brooklyn (12), Wiley (3), and Finley (2 months). Many more grandkids will come in the following years and they will know how much he would have adored them, too. Brad shared the last five years of his life with Sharon and together they loved to travel, go fishing and spend their free time at the beach together. Her children Shana (Tyler) and Ryan along with granddaughters Cassidy (4) and Sam (1) became just like family. Brad also leaves behind many nieces and nephews, extended family and friends. Brad was a helper and a strong and steady support in the lives of his family and friends. He learned to make furniture and loved to make different pieces and deliver them to his family. Brad worked hard his whole life and was generous with his time, never failing to lend a helping hand to anyone that would need it. He was never more than a phone call away and dropped everything the moment someone needed him-especially his kids. He will be dearly missed by his family and friends. His family would like to thank everyone for the outpouring of love and support they have received. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to hopews.org. The date for a Celebration of Life will be announced in a few weeks.

