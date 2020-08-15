December 1, 1927 - August 12, 2020 Mr. Harlis Brooks, 92, of Winston-Salem, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Wednesday, August 12, 2020 at his home, surrounded by family. He was born on December 1, 1927 in Wilkes County to the late Amos and Lettie Billings Brooks. Mr. Brooks lived in Winston-Salem most of this life and was a member of Crestview Baptist Church, where he served as a Deacon, and church custodian. He enjoyed working at the church and spending time with family, especially his grandchildren. Mr. Brooks was retired from Thomasville Furniture Industries. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a daughter, Linda Evans; three sisters, Edna West, Gladys Wood, and Geraldine Rhodes; and two brothers, Arvie Brooks, and Garness Brooks. Harlis is survived by his wife of 69 years, Darsie Jackson Brooks of the home; daughter, Shena B. Marshall and husband Jim of Winston-Salem; two sons, Gary W. Brooks and wife Lisa of Walnut Cove, and Greg Brooks of Winston-Salem; sister, Arlene Brown of Salisbury; two brothers, Jerry Brooks, and Roger Brooks and wife Barbara, both of Roaring River, NC; nine grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, August 17, 2020 at Crestview Baptist Church with Pastor Wayne Cannada, Rev. Bob Whitaker, and Rev. Ottis Hurst officiating. Interment will follow the service at Parklawn Memorial Park. The family will receive friends on Sunday from 6:00 until 8:00 p.m. at Crestview Baptist Church, 1975 Union Cross Road, Winston-Salem, NC 27107. Memorials may be directed to Crestview Baptist Church. Online condolences may be sent to the Brooks family at www.jcgreenandsons.com. J.C. Green and Sons 10301 N. NC Hwy 109, Winston-Salem
