October 16, 1951 - August 6, 2020 Miss Carol Jane Brown, 68, passed away on Thursday, August 6, 2020. She was born in Forsyth County on October 16, 1951 to Vaughn William Brown and Ruth Allgood Brown. Carol was a miracle, she was born with Cerebral Palsy and the doctors did not think that she would live very long, well, she proved them wrong. Carol was a member of Baux Mountain Baptist Church, and she enjoyed teaching at some of the ladies meetings. She attended The Children's Center for the physically handicapped in Winston-Salem through age 12. Carol also attended "Camp Sky Ranch" for the physically handicapped children for many years each summer. She was preceded in death by her parents and a sister, Debra Brown. Carol is survived by her sister, Judy Holbrook (Bill); niece, Amy Wooten (Josh); nephew, Billy (BJ) Holbrook; great nephews, Jayden Holbrook and Holten Wooten; great niece, Evelyn Wooten and several other relatives. A funeral service will be held at 11:00 am on Tuesday, August 11, 2020 at Baux Mountain Baptist Church with Pastor Bob Jeune and Pastor Mark Smith officiating. Interment will follow at Oaklawn Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from 10:00 am to 11:00 am prior to the service at the church. Flowers are welcome, but donations may also be made to Samaritan's Purse, P.O. Box 3000, Boone NC 28607. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel 3315 Silas Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem, NC 27103

