December 12, 1946 - July 17, 2020 East Bend--Mr. Charles Leon Brown, 73, of East Bend, passed away Friday, July 17, 2020. He was born in Surry County to Charlie Frank and Annie Lucille Matthews Brown on December 12, 1946. Leon had worked in the car business most of his life with different dealers. He loved being around people, talking with guys at the store, playing card games with friends. Leon had a great personality and could talk to anyone, He enjoyed NASCAR, where his favorite driver was Dale Earnhardt. He enjoyed watching all sports. He was a thoughtful and caring person. He would always check on his sick friends or take them to their doctor's appointments. He loved his grandchildren dearly. Whatever they needed, he was there. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his mother and father-in-law, Hoover and Helen Hennings; and by a brother-in-law, Gary Hennings. Surviving are his wife of 52 years, Shirley Ann Hennings Brown; his children, Michael Andrew Brown and Mandy Brown Starling and husband, Daniel; grandchildren, Eli Brown, Karson Starling, and Katie Mae Starling; brothers, Gerald Brown and wife Carmen and Phil Brown and wife Ann; sister-in-law, Sarah Hennings Davis and husband Terry; and a brother-in-law, Larry "Pedo" Hennings; and several nieces and nephews. There will be a private family graveside service; however, there will be a public viewing Friday, July 24, 2020 from 12:00 PM-5:00 PM at Gentry Funeral Service in East Bend. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Forbush Friends Meeting, 4460 Forbush Road, East Bend, NC 27018. Online condolences may be made at www.gentryfuneralservice.com. Gentry Family Funeral Service 428 East Main Street, East Bend, NC 27018

