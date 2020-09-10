April 1, 1946 - September 8, 2020 Harold Ben Brown, 74, of Danbury, passed away at his home on September 8, 2020 at 11:00 AM. He was born April 1, 1946, the son of Coke and Leola Mabe Brown. He leaves behind to cherish his memory, one daughter, Cindy Brown; two sons and daughters-in-law, Timothy (Megan) Brown, Benjamin (Paige) Brown; six grandchildren, Michael (Brooke) Brown, Brittney Brown Speeney, Kaitlyn Brown, Nathan Brown, Cam Brown, and Marley Brown (arriving soon); one great-grandchild, Colton Brown (also arriving soon); and a very special partner, Margot Kemp. Mr. Brown was preceded in death by his parents and two brothers, Lewis and Aldean Brown. As a retired truck driver, Mr. Brown spent many hours on the road, but he most cherished his time at home with his family and friends, sitting on the front porch, most likely talking about some old car he was restoring or about his sons' Saturday night short track races. He was so proud of his family's accomplishments and readily encouraged them in their endeavors. His straightforward and loving spirit will be missed by all. A graveside service will be held Friday, September 11, 2020 at Piney Grove Primitive Baptist Church at 11:00 AM. Alvin Dixon and Chris Fleming will be officiating. The family asks that those attending please wear masks and practice social distancing to help prevent the spread of COVID-19. Cox-Needham Funeral Home is respectfully serving the Brown family. Cox-Needham Funeral Home 822 West Main Street, Pilot Mountain, NC 27041
