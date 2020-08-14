January 1, 1934 - August 12, 2020 Hamptonville - Mrs. Joann Mathis Brown was born in the middle of the Great Depression. Devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, teacher and friend to many. She left us to be with her Lord and Savior on August 12, 2020 at her home in Hamptonville. Daughter of Garland and Vertie Macy Mathis, Joann was faced with the death of her mother when she was 20 years of age. She had six brothers and sisters, and took up the role of oldest in her family, shouldering the responsibility of helping her father raise her six siblings. In a time when women didn't go to college, Joann did. Graduating from Appalachian State Teachers College in 1956, Mrs. Brown became a teacher the same year, and taught 5th grade most of her career at West Yadkin School. She married Roby C. Brown on October 14, 1956. Together, they had two children, Derry Brown (Donna), and Julie (Robert) Moxley; four grandchildren; Rhett Brown, Hannah (Loren) Neal, Trevor Moxley and Abby Moxley; and one great-grandchild, Ryder Neal. Mrs. Brown enjoyed crocheting and knitting, along with quilting. She loved game shows; Price is Right and Jeopardy were her favorite. Joann lived by Christian morals and teaching, and she wasn't afraid to let you know when you were missing the mark. She was the example of a Christian woman. Joann was a member of Mt. View Baptist Church where she taught Sunday school. Being a Duke fan, she enjoyed basketball games. Upon retiring from teaching after 30 years, one of the joys of her life was going to Julie's ballgames. Joann touched the lives of many children through her career as a teacher but the influence she had on her family was first and foremost. Mrs. Brown was preceded in death by her parents; her loving husband, Roby Brown; two brothers, RG Mathis and Tony Mathis; two sisters, Rose Collins and Elizabeth Groce. In addition to her children, grandchildren, and great-grandson, Mrs. Brown is survived by two brothers, James "Potsy" (Dorry) Mathis and Rex Mathis; sisters-in-law, Brenda Mathis and Ditty Mathis; brothers-in-law, Larry Collins and Rev. Roger Groce; special friends, Joan and Rex Oliver, Johnsie and Russell Nixon, and Lola Hutchens; along with many nieces, nephews and cousins. A funeral service will be conducted at 4:00PM, Sunday, August 16, 2020 at Mountain View Baptist Church with Rev. Tim Tucker officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Mrs. Brown will lie in state from 2:00 to 4:00PM Sunday at the church. In regard to the recent COVID 19 epidemic, the family requests all in attendance please wear a face covering for safety purposes. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Mtn. Valley Hospice, PO Box 1267, Yadkinville, NC 27055. The family wishes to express their sincere appreciation to the staff of Mtn. Valley Hospice for the loving care given to Joann. Also, to Sandy Brown and Paige Brown for the compassion, expertise, and love shown during Joann's illness. Thank you to everyone who supported and prayed for us during this difficult time. We are so blessed to have such wonderful support from our family, friends and neighbors. Gentry Family Funeral Service in Yadkinville is serving the Brown family.
