October 15, 1931 - August 4, 2020 The Reverend Rodney Cain Brown, age 88, died peacefully at his home on August 4, 2020. Born in Oakland, CA, son of Helen Margaret Cain and Savery Benson Brown, he was a graduate of University of California at Berkley ('53). After serving in the Army Counter Intelligence Corps ('53-'55), he returned to work in the family business, Amador Creamery. Interested in bridging the gap between "what's preached on Sunday morning and what's experienced on the loading dock," he pursued studies at Duke Divinity School, MDiv ('60), ThM ('64), and the Menninger Foundation ('65). As an ordained Methodist minister, he served for 30 years in special appointment as Director of Employee Counseling at RJ Reynolds Tobacco Co./RJR Nabisco Inc., retiring in 1997. He expanded RJR's personal and marital counseling program to address needs of employees facing alcohol and drug problems, instituting the Alcohol Recovery Program (receiving the National Occupational Alcoholism Training Institute Staff Award). He helped facilitate integration of the workforce, form policies regarding HIV in the workforce, and assist Vietnam veterans' concerns. He assisted more than 200 businesses and institutions in establishing employee assistance and chaplaincy programs. He developed manager intervention training and wrote articles on human needs in the workplace, co-authoring a "Manager's Guide to Helping the Troubled Employee." Among his many interests were history, particularly California history and his wagon train pioneer ancestors, geology and geography, Indian relics, participating and watching sports such as baseball, basketball, tennis, jogging, hiking, proudly earning a gold medal in the Senior Games at age 86. He explored nature's wonders from Pilot Mt. to the Himalayas. Serving as co-pilot/navigator, he and brother-in-law, Dr. Bob Brawley, flew the Oregon, Santa Fe, Lewis & Clark, AlCan and Appalachian trails. He loved the mountains and the beach, especially when he could share the experience with family. He never met a stranger, always had a story to tell (occasionally embellished) and a smile to share. In the community, he was a founding board member of Consumer Credit Counseling Service of Forsyth County (receiving the Louis M. Linxwiler National Award for Consumer Education), a board member of the Bethlehem Center, Boy Scouts Old Hickory Council, Salvation Army Red Shield Boys Club, Crisis Intervention Chair during public school integration, Center for Drug-Free Work Place, Work/Family Resource Center, Rotary Club of Winston-Salem and the Community Care Clinic. He was a member of the Torch Club. He was a founding member of the Employee Assistance Roundtable and a licensed Marriage and Family Therapist. Professional memberships included Employee Assistance Professionals Association (EAPA), American Association for Marriage and Family Therapy, American Association of Pastoral Counselors, National Institute of Business & Industrial Chaplains. His early church appointments include Jordan Memorial Methodist, Ramseur NC ('59), Memorial Methodist, Thomasville NC ('60-'63), Church Street Methodist, Knoxville TN ('65-'67'). He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Martha Riggins Brown and by son Richard Cain Brown and wife Mary Lee Bethune Brown of Durham, NC, and granddaughter Sydney Elizabeth Brown of Charlotte, NC. His twin brother, Rollin Savery Brown, of Sutter Creek, CA, also survives him. His older brother Frederick Benson Brown predeceased him. The immediate family will have a graveside service. Tributes may be directed to the Brown and Riggins Family Scholarship, Duke Divinity School, Box 90581, Durham, NC, 27708. To honor him, tell someone today you love them and eat a piece of chocolate. Condolences may be made online at www.salemfh.com. Salem Funeral & Cremation Service 120 S. Main St., Winston-Salem, NC 27101
